By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Beyond Borders" has been premiered at ASAN Heyat cinema club in Guba.

The film was shot with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and Guba Educational Department.

At the film screening, the head of the project Khadija Aliyeva provided information about the documentary, spoke about the process of filming and the objectives of this project. She expressed her gratitude to all who participated in the work on the documentary film.

In turn, director of the methodical center of Guba Educational Department Namig Humbatov, deputy head of Guba Main Department of Youth and Sports Mansur Aghayev, director of the secondary school named after V. Mammadsalakhov Rafael Mammadov gave a high assessment to the project and shared their opinions about the film.

"Beyond Borders" tells about the rural life of Aghami Islamov. The storyline is about Aghami who moved from Baku to the Jimi village to work as teacher at the secondary school named after V. Mammadsalakhov. The screenwriter and film director is Ayshad Safaraliyev, the second director is Orkhan Karimli.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz