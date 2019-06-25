By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of the prominent Azerbaijani artist, vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts Tahir Salakhov has solemnly opened in the Reception House of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Tahir Salakhov has many titles and awards, but the best award is popular recognition.

"First of all, I would like to express my great appreciation to Tahir Salakhov for agreeing to this proposal, and to all those who worked on this excellent exposition,” said Lavrov. "I am sure that this exhibition will be popular among those who are here today."

In conclusion, Sergey Lavrov wished creative success to the Azerbaijani artist.

In turn, Tahir Salakhov expressed gratitude for the attention to his creativity. He pointed out that during his exhibition held at Baku Expo Center, Sergey Lavrov awarded him the Order of the Russian Foreign Ministry and offered to hold an exhibition of his works in Moscow.

The exhibition features portraits of prominent cultural figures Gara Garayev, Dmitri Shostakovich, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and others in carpet weaving technique.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, director of the State Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova, representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, public and political figures.

Tahir Salakhov, one of the most prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani art, is the vice-president and honorary president of the International Association of Plastic Arts of UNESCO, the vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts, People's Artist of the USSR, Azerbaijan and Russia, and the winner of a number of high awards, including the State Prize of the USSR and Azerbaijan.

The world-renowned artist, who sensitively catches the rhythms of life and is able to listen and hear the time, Salakhov is the master of portraits, landscape pictures, still-life paintings and large many-figured paintings.

His paintings such as "Oilmen", "Portrait of Gara Garayev", "Woman of Absheron" and "Aydan" are the favorite works of the artist.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz