By Laman Ismayilova

Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery invites art lovers to view exhibition of young artist Fatima Aghayeva on June 22.

"The exhibition is dedicated to Baku residents and the beloved city, which is dear to the hearts of millions of people. The exhibition will feature paintings depicting Absheron gardens, Icherisheher sights, the courtyards of the former Sovetskaya street and modern Baku views," the artist said.

Fatima Aghayeva was born on October 28, 1994, in Baku. She is a graduate of the Azim Azimzade Art School and the Painting Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

Among her art works there are portraits, landscapes and still life. Since 2019, Aghayeva has been a member of the Azerbaijan Artists Union.

The exhibition entitled "Baku is a Fairy Tale" will last until June 25.

