World-famous Azerbaijani pianist Elchin Shirinov and German jazz musicians Erik Leuthauser, Bernhard Meyer and Peter Meyer will perform at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall in Baku on June 21.

The concert will be organized by Fete de la Musique and Goethe-Zentrum Baku, Day.Az reported. The admission is free.

Elchin Shirinov belongs to the new generation of Azerbaijani jazz musicians, who combines elements of post-bop jazz, blues and funk.

The pianist and composer was tutored by great musicians such as Vagif Sadikhov, Aaron Goldberg, Kevin Hays, Jean Michel Pilc and Yakov Okun.

Many music enthusiasts from France, Switzerland, Germany, Malaysia and other countries are well familiar with the unusual talent of Elchin Shirinov.

After he met the award winning German vocalist Erik Leuthauser at the Vocal Jazz Festival in Poland, the urge to play together was born despite living in two far away countries.

Thus, in 2019 a new quartet was born featuring Shirinov, Leuthauser as well as two well known German jazz musicians of bass and guitar – brothers Bernhard and Peter Meyer. Every member of the new quartet brings in his own unique musical experience.

