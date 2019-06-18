By Laman Ismayilova

The National Ensemble of Ancient Traditional Musical Instruments will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on July 5.

The artistic director and accompanist of the ensemble is the People's artist of Azerbaijan Munis Sharifov.

People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov and Honored Artist Nuriyya Huseynova will also perform at the event, Trend Life reported.

The music pieces of the Middle Ages, Azerbaijani folk and oriental songs will sound at the concert.

Ticket price is 10-39 manats ($6-23). Tickets are available at all ticket offices of Baku, ASAN Centers, Ganjlik Mall and 28 Mall, as well as on www.iticket.az.

For more information, please contact: (012) 441-21-31.

The National Ensemble of Ancient Traditional Musical Instruments successfully represents Azerbaijan’s musical culture on the international level.

Over the years, it has participated in international symposiums in Edinburgh (Scotland), Melbourne (Australia), in festivals devoted to music of the Middle Ages in Paris and Strasbourg.

The founder of the ensemble, which was created together with the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture in 1996, was People's Artist, Professor Majnun Karimov.

Azerbaijan enjoys a rich, varied musical tradition. Most of the instruments appeared in ancient times, while most of them were improved and reached our time.

For instance, saz is the stringed musical instrument of the lute type. The instrument has a pear-shaped body, a neck with tied sliding frets, a wooden soundboard and double or triple strings.

Kamancha is a bowed string instrument, which is widespread among Eastern and Central Asian peoples under a variety of names. The folk instrument is described in the works of medieval classical poets. Mir Seyid Ali, representative of the 16th-century school of painting, depicted barbat (lute), daf ( frame drum) and kamancha in his work called "A Musical Gathering".

Tar, a long-necked plucked lute, is one of the most important musical instruments in the Caucasus and Iran. Tar is traditionally crafted and performed throughout Azerbaijan, and is depicted on the Azerbaijani national banknote of one manat.

Oud is a pear-shaped stringed instrument with 11 or 13 strings grouped in 5 or 6 courses. Four strings of the musical instrument were likened to the four elements of nature: fire, water, earth, air. It was often depicted in the works of miniature painting.

Balaban is cylindrical-bore, double-reed wind instrument with seven finger holes and one thumb hole. When you play balaban you should use fingers of both hands to open and close certain holes. Balaban can be made of mulberry or other harder woods, such as walnut.

Naghara is a folk drum that is played with bare hands. It is one of the most popular percussion instruments of the Azerbaijani folk music. This instrument is described in the Early Middle Age Azerbaijani literary epic "The Book of Dede Gorgud". The rhythmic beat of naghara is believed to strengthen the heart. Gosha nagara is Azerbaijani version for small kettledrums.

