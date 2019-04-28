By Trend

Qualification of teams in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs were held in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the second day of the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team in the group exercises includes Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rahmanova.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

--

