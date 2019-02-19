By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Art Gallery will host "Colombia-Azerbaijan: rhapsody of colors" photo exhibition on February 20.

The exhibition will showcase works of diplomats Zaur Gulamaliyev and Jose Ricardo Infante Franco, Azertag reported.

Photos depict colors, human emotions and particular qualities of both countries will be presented as part of the event.

The Colombian Embassy in Azerbaijan supported the organization of the exhibition.

The diplomatic relations between Colombia and Azerbaijan were established in September 1994.

Azerbaijan and Colombia are keen on developing cooperation in many areas, including economy, agriculture, trade and tourism.

Colombia is the second country in Latin America [the first country is Mexico], the Senate of which adopted a resolution condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and assessing the events in Khojaly in 1992 as an act of genocide.

