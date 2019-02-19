By Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater invites you to enjoy the musical shows on February 23.

World-famous musicals such as Burlesque, Moulin Rouge, Chicago and The Great Gatsby, will be presented to the viewers, Trend Life reported.

The storyline is based on the history of the entertainer, who worked with the best musicals in the world. The great theatrical traditions, the incredible voices, stunning costumes and the scenery won't left anyone indifferent.

The project is organized by Jam Group, the author is Aziz Azizov.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city, ASAN Service centers and online at www.iticket.az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz