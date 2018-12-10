By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center will host a meeting with the world famous musician Till Lindemann on December 15.

The frontman of the cult German rock band Rammstein will hold an autograph session in honor of the release of his book "On Quiet Nights: Poetry", Trend Life reported.

Fans of the musician will receive a unique opportunity to get signed a copy of the collection of his poems. This book has already become an absolute bestseller. The author of the illustrations is Till Lindemann’s friend, the artist Matthias Mattis.

Those who want to take part in the autograph session, should buy the book "On Quiet Nights: Poetry". The event starts at 18:00.

Notably, Till Lindemann had already visited Azerbaijan's capital city last summer.

The musician was the special guest of Zhara Summer Music Festival.

Each summer since 2016, people gather in Sea Breeze Recreation Center, to share a universal love of music at the International Music Festival Zhara.

