By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish artist Simon Arns will present his art works in Baku.

The exhibition will be held at Art Tower Gallery on December 6-8, Azertag reported.

The event is organized on the initiative of the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Office of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the Ministry of Culture.

Simon Arns was born in 1996 in the north of Sweden in the city of Sundsvall.

The artists describes his style as a dynamic capture of reality through movement and spontaneity.

He is not interested in the movement of painting or something beautiful, he thinks that this will always happen when you find something that works.

"Experiment for me is the soul of art, expanding your understanding, creating something new, keeping it in your technique. Maybe that's why I still paint people and statues," he said.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz