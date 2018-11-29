By Laman Ismayilova

Whether you're young or old, dads are just as important as moms. Fathers are always special for their children. Their impact on a child's life is immeasurable and unquantifiable.

Russian photographer Maria Las in collaboration with the Azerbaijani model Agayar Hasanov reveals the incredible story of a young fatherhood, as a new trend harmoniously inscribed in the world of fashion.

The photographer captured precious moments of fatherhood.

A photo exhibition "Beautiful Fatherhood" will open in the Art Tower Gallery on December 4, Trend Life reported.

The photo project offers a look at the world of two men - a three-week baby and his father, who is only 20 years old.

The project tells about the emotional component of the young fatherhood,

Showing amazing, invaluable moments, the authors of the project proclaim: to be a dad at 20 means to be in trend!

The event is supported by the Arts Council Azerbaijan. Admission is free.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

