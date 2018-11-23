By Laman Ismayilova

The Handicrafts Festival has opened at Kapelhaus German-Azerbaijani Cultural Society in Baku.

The festival is held twice a year - fall and spring, providing a great opportunity to see the works of talented artists of the city. It's an excellent opportunity for artists to express themselves through an art.

The event promotes various forms of arts and crafts and helps to identify talented people working in this field.

The festival exhibits various samples of arts and crafts. Master classes on art of marbling (ebru) and painting are held as part of the festival, Azertag reported.

Anyone can participate in the fair as a seller. The main rule - all things must be hand-made. Another feature of the unusual fair is that some products do not have a fixed price.

The Handicrafts Festival will last until November 24.

