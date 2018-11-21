By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film "Sholler's Archive" has received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France.

The screening will be shown on November 25 for the first time. The festival is primarily dedicated to Latin American filmmakers, but the "Sholler's Archive" is also included in the festival's program, Azertag reported.

Notably, "Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists to Azerbaijan. The film tells a story of the German colonist and his family, who moved to Azerbaijan.

During World War II, 22,841 Germans were exiled to Kazakhstan and Siberia. One of the families were the Shollers. And Mrs. Sholler gave her granddaughter, who was 6 months old, to an Azerbaijani family due to the harshness of the conditions of exile.

Film director Jalaladdin Gasimov obtained all the information about the Shollers from his father.

Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes highlights a selection of best films from around the world.

The film festival will take place at Hotel Barriere Le Gray d'Albion of Cannes on November 25-30. The festival aims to promote independent filmmakers and innovative work.

