Iranian drama film "Three Faces" will be presented as part of the 9th START International Festival of Short Films.

The film will be screened at CinemaPlus in Ganjlik Mall on November 14-17, Trend Life reported.

"Three Faces" is a 2018 Iranian drama film directed by Jafar Panahi and starring Behnaz Jafari and Panahi as themselves. It was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. At Cannes, Panahi and co-writer Nader Saeivar won the award for Best Screenplay.

The film is about Behnaz Jafari, a popular Iranian actress, who searches for a young girl in northwestern Iran with her friend Jafar Panahi, a director, after seeing a video of the girl asking for help to leave her conservative family.

"Three Faces" is Jafar Panahi's fourth film made under his 20-year filmmaking ban imposed by the Iranian government.

Ticket price is 5 AZN ($ 3 ). Other films participating in the festival program are free. Film screenings will be held at the cinema from 12:00 to 16:00.

The 9th START International Festival of Short Films will be held in Baku on November 14-17.

The project aims to review and discuss films, identify the best of them, familiarize local specialists with international practice and new trends in cinema. The festival "START" creates an opportunity to establish links between local directors and their foreign colleagues.

The international festival is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Cinema Center for Young Cinematographers, Azerbaijan Youth and the Producers Guild, Trend Life reported.

Media partners of the event are , Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az

