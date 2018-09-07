By Naila Huseynli

The National Academic Drama Theater will represent the country at the international theater festival in Kazakhstan with the organization of the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan union of theater figures.

The press service of theater said that the Academic National Drama Theater will take part with “Judas” spectacle in the Second International Theater Festival of the Caspian littoral states in Aktau city, on September 12-16.

Along with Azerbaijan, theaters from Iran, Turkmenistan, Bashkiria, Tatarstan and Kazakhstan will also participate in the international theater festival. The festival is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Kazakhstan's famous theater and cinema actress Nurmukhan Zhanturin.

The mono performance "Judas" of the Academic National Drama Theater will be shown to theater lovers on September 16.

The performance of Anar Babali was prepared on the basis of the monograph of the honored artist Ayshad Mammadov, who will perform at the stage.

The artist of performance is the honored cultural worker Ilham Elkhanoglu, light artist is Rafael Hasanov, and director's assistant is Konul Kerimova.

The play of Judas is dedicated to human treason. Judas is not able to escape the suffering of conscience because he betrayed his master Jesus Christ. The scene shows the inner world of Judas, an attempt to justify himself and the human motives that led him to take such a step.

