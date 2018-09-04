By Laman Ismayilova

November 6 will mark the 90th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

In connection with this significant event, the audience will be presented new performances and implemented a number of projects. The events are held in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Theater for Young Spectators, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectator plays an important role in shaping the artistic and aesthetic taste of the young generation and inculcating high moral and spiritual values, occupies a worthy place in the history of the Azerbaijani theater. For many years, outstanding figures of culture and art of the country maintained close creative ties with this theater. Having a rich experience, the State Theater of the Young Spectator has won a great sympathy for art lovers.

Baku Children's Theater officially started its activity by the Decision of the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan on September 20, 1928. The first actors and directors of the theater were Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Cavahir Iskandarov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, Alimammad Atayev and others.

The Russian section of the theater started on November 6, 1928 with the same-name spectacle of the play "Five People" by N.Smirnov and S.Serbakov and the Azerbaijani section on January 30, 1930, "Against Red tie” by N.Ivanter.

From July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theater was renamed to "Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators" according to the order of Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan.

The collective was awarded with the best antique performance at the XII International Festival of Antique Art held in Simferopol on June 4-11, 2010, performing G. Figueredo's "Aesop".

The collective performed "Othello" in the 32nd International Festival "Fajr", held on February 4-8, 2011 in Kurgan, Iran, and returned to the homeland with success.

According to the decision No 41 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan of March 19, 2009, Azerbaijan State Youth Theater and decision of September 30, 2009 the Baku Camera Theater were joined to the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators. After major renovation and reconstruction in April of the same year, the theater continued its activity in the building, which was provided with new techniques and modern design.

The theatre actively participates in the propaganda of the cultural achievements of Azerbaijan.

The theater successfully performed at the first Sheki International Theater Festival, the 19th "Belaya Veja" ("White Castle") International Theater Festival, the first International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theater Festival, the 5th nternational Theater Festival "Northern Meetings", etc.

During the years, the theater has successfully staged such spectacles as Sheikh Sanan (Huseyn Javid), Aydin (Jafar Jabbarli), "Road to Mekkah" (Jalil Mammadguluzadeh), "Cherry Garden" (Anton Chekhov), Othello (William Shakespeare), "Aesop" (Guillermo Figueredo), "Hekayati khirs gouldour basan" (Mirza Fatali Akhundov), "Victoria" (Hamsun), "The trick of the Witch" (Y. Schwartz), "Aladdin’s magic lamp" (Arabic folk tale), "The Last train or Dogs" (I.Fahmi, O.Kazimi), "Nutcracker" (E.T.A. Hofmann), "Sleeping Beauty" (B.Marvin), "Adventures of Oliver Twist" (Dickens), "My White Dove" (Tamara Valiyeva), “I love you - MSS" (Ali Amirli), "The destroyed diaries" (IlyasAfandiyev), "Romeo and Juliet" (William Shakespeare), "Pretty Fatma" (T.Valiyeva), "The stories of Buzovna district" (Elchin), "The tale of Prince Caspian" (K.Aghabalayev), "Alinja tower" (Dilsuz), "Blackish girl" (Suleyman Sani Akhundov and Abdullah Shaig), "Tale of four twins" (P.Panchev)," I came, Girls" (“War” Lars Noren), "Adventures of Buratino" (A.Tolstoy), "Small Karlsson who lives on the roof" (Astrid Lindgren)," Italian happiness "(D.Fo, P. Filippo), etc.

