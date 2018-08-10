By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower gallery invites you to take part new workshop "Absheron" from August 12 to September 9.

The event co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, State Gallery, Ministry of Culture and Arts Council Azerbaijan will be held as part of Summer Festival 2018, Azertag reported.

An exhibition will be organized after completing a series of workshops. The exposition will feature works of talented artists inspired by the Absheron Peninsula.

The first workshop will be held on August 12, at 12: 00-17:00.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

