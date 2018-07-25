By Laman Ismayilova

DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival has announced a call for submissions of short documentary films for the 2018 edition of the festival.

The festival will take place in Baku on October 4-9.

The competition will be open to both Azerbaijani and foreign filmmakers from all around the world.

The initial selection of the films will be carried out by the organizing team which includes filmmakers and producers and selected films will be judged by an independent international jury.

Deadline for application is September 1, 2018.

DokuBaku IDFF is an emerging film festival in Southern Caucasus that has started in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2017.

The idea of the first ever international documentary film festival in Azerbaijan came from director Imam Hasanov and producer Veronika Janatkova.

The first edition of the festival featured 15 international feature-length films along with 15 short films produced by local filmmakers from Azerbaijan.

Film screenings took place in cinema halls and cafes around Baku.

First short film competition has attracted more than 40 shorts. The winner of the competition was given a chance to attend Berlinale 2018 in February.

For more information, please visit: www.dokubaku.org

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz