A mound dating back to the Middle Ages has been found in Jalilabad region of Azerbaijan. Remains of human bones were discovered during the flag set in Shihlar village.

Covering the coffin with red bricks of a special size gives reason to believe that this place is an old mound, according to experts.

Despite the fact that the small hilly territory of the village has long attracted the attention of historians, archaeological studies have not been conducted here until now.

The historian Alesker Mirzazade believes that more information about the ancient grave can be found during the excavations.

Such gravestones were established for high status people, according to historical sources.

The Institute of History and Archeology was informed of the finding.

Jalilabad is one of the ancient regions of Azerbaijan, which hides many secrets under the ground. During numerous excavations carried out in the territory of the region, scientists discovered a number of archaeological findings of great historic importance.

In 2016 scientists revealed an ancient temple during an expedition in Gullutepe village of the region. A lot of jewelry and ancient tools belonging to the Neolithic period were also discovered during the excavations.

The temple is the oldest temple found not only in the territory of Azerbaijan, but in the whole Caucasus.

Cultural samples, related to the Middle Ages were found in the country's southern region this January.

After the excavations, human bones and household items were discovered.

