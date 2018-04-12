By Laman Ismayilova

Baku’s Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre will stage “Madama Butterfly” opera by Giacomo Puccini on May 3.

The event is organized as part of the joint cultural program of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Italian opera singer Silvana Froli has been invited to play Cio-Cio-San.

She successfully performed n the opera houses of Belgium, Germany, Norway, England, Spain and the U.S.

Dmitry Grishin, the leading soloist of the Ukrainian National Opera will play Sharpless in the performance.

Azerbaijani artists Farid Aliyev (Pinkerton) and Sabina Vahabzada (Suzuki), Ahmad Ibrahimov (Goro), soloists Tural Agasiyev (Yamadori) and Sabina Ahmadova (Kat) will also perform on the stage.

The opera will be conducted by the famous Italian conductor, professor, chief conductor of the Macedonian State Opera and Ballet Theater, Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli.

Pescasseroli conducted the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, the Istanbul National Symphony Orchestra, and the Mexico State Symphony Orchestra.

He is constantly invited as guest director of the ballet at the Belgrade National Theater where he directed the great productions of Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker" and "The Sleeping Beauty".

Madama Butterfly is a Japanese tragedy in two acts and three parts. It reveals the love story of a Japanese girl's, betrayal of her lover and tragic end. Cio-Cio-San, the young Japanese bride of dashing American officer Lieutenant Pinkerton, finds her romantic idyll shattered when he deserts her shortly after their marriage. She lives in hope that one day he will return.

The production was created by Wilson in 1993 for the Paris National Opera. The performance has been recognized as a better interpretation of Puccini's opera in the twentieth century by the international music community.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz