By Laman Ismayilova

The Organizing Committee has stopped accepting new applications Booktrailer Festival.

The founder and director of the festival, Ruslan Sabirli said that the Organizing Committee proceeded to review the booktrailers and checked the compliance of the works with the contest requirements, after which all works will be presented to the jury.

The festival, which takes place under the slogan "Promote a book, get promoted with a book!" is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day, held annually on April 23.

The project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

The third Booktrailer Festival will be supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, International Mugham Center, Azercell and Libraff companies.

The first place will get a prize in the amount of 1,000 manats, while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats and 500 manats, respectively.

For any questions, please contact:

festival2018@booktrailer.az

Website: : www.booktrailer.az

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Booktrailer.Az

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz