By Laman Ismayilova

The concert of the artistic director of the Athenian Opera Theater, performer on the ancient stringed lyre instrument Nikos Ksantulis will be held in Baku.

The event, organized within “Pearls of Ethnic Music” project, will take place in the International Mugham Center on March 29.

A number of musicians from Romania, Moldova, Turkey and other countries have already performed in Baku as part of the project.

The Greek musician, accompanied by Virtuosi Baku Chamber Orchestra will perform compositions written specifically for the lyre, as well as works of classical and modern Azerbaijani and foreign authors.

The orchestra will be conducted by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions Eyyub Guliyev. The concert will also be attended by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov (countertenor) and Rovshan Amrakhov (violin).

The concert program, organized with the support of the Greek Embassy in Azerbaijan, is timed to the Independence Day of Greece.

Nikos Ksantulis is a research fellow at the Athenian Academy, composer, researcher, professor at the Athens Conservatory. For 25 years (1983-2008) he was a performer on the trumpet in the orchestra of the National Opera of Greece. From 2009 to 2012, he headed the department of education of the Opera. His concerts took place not only in Greece, but also in the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, Russia, Sweden, Italy, Bulgaria, Turkey and other countries.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at all the ticket offices of the city, ASAN Service Centers and website iticket.az.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz