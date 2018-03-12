By Laman Ismayilova

Works of national photographer Fariz Nadir Rzayev have been shown in Baku.

A photo exhibition opened in Landmark Hotel Baku on March 10.

The exhibition was inspired the beautiful capital city of Norway with specific emphasis and appreciation of its symmetry and proportionate lines, which reflect the original architectural features of the city.

The event was supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Azerbaijan. Representatives of diplomatic missions, public and cultural figures attended the exhibition.

Addressing the event, Norwegian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bard Ivar Svendsen stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cultural ties between Norway and Azerbaijan. He also congratulated everyone on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The 27-year-old Fariz Nadir Rzayev has lived and worked in Norway for more than ten years. He graduated Bilder Nordic School of Photography. The photographer is the winner of the "Photographer Norway-2014" prize. In 2015, together with the famous designer, Ph.D. in art criticism Gulnara Khalilova, he published a catalog to promote Azerbaijani national clothes in Europe.

This time he came from Oslo to Baku to share his vision of Norway's capital.

“I'm in love with Oslo's magical architecture, symmetries, contrasts, proportions and lines of buildings, which inspired me to implement the project "On-Line in Oslo." I would like to convey the unusual beauty of Oslo through the camera lens and my vision of this unique architecture to the Baku residents and guests of the city,” the photographer said.

Then event participants went to a holiday buffet and enjoyed a fascinating concert program.

