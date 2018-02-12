By Laman Ismayilova

Pullman Hotels and Resorts has hosted an evening of children's fashion contest "Azerbaijani National Patterns and Ornaments", organized by Art Production.

The fashion show was attended by 15 young designers and 30 young models aged between 5 and 15 years, Trend Life reported.

The jury included Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, honored artists, Adalyat Shukurov and Elsa Seyidjahan, singers Rosa Zargarli, Ramil Nabran, Vugar Abdulov, model Ramina Abbasova and TV journalist Vugar Kamiloglu.

According to the rules of the contest, six prize winners were chosen by the jury, and three were determined by a spectator vote.

Among girls and fashion designers, the first place went to model Lala Muradova and Gunel Aliyeva. Feyziran Zaman and her designer Samira Jafarova took the second place, while little model Samina Hasanli and designer Khumar Hasanzade ranked third.

Among the boys and fashion designers, the first place went to model Amin Guliyev and designer Samira Jafarova, Ruslan Abiyev and his designer Yailagul Ramazanova took the second place. Little model Arif Guliyev and designer Samira Jafarova placed third.

According to audience voting, first place went to Vagif Safarov and Sevinj Safarova, Aykhan Mirzazade and Humar Hasanzade took the second place, Malakhat Zulfugarova and Gunay Aslanova ranked third.

