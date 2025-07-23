Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has no relation to Caspian ferry project [REFUTATION]

23 July 2025 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews would like to correct an error published in the article titled "Kazakhstan to launch regular ferry services on Kuryk-Alat route".

The article mistakenly referred to the ferry operator as “MSC Middle Corridor Maritime”, which may have caused confusion with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a leading global container shipping company.

We clarify that:

MSC is not involved in the ferry operations between Kuryk and Alat.

The correct name of the operator is “MCM (Middle Corridor Maritime)”, a Kazakhstan-registered company that is not affiliated with MSC.

MSC has officially denied any connection to this project and has requested that this correction be issued.

We regret the error and have made the necessary correction in the original article.