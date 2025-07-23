Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has no relation to Caspian ferry project [REFUTATION]
Azernews would like to correct an error published in the article titled "Kazakhstan to launch regular ferry services on Kuryk-Alat route".
The article mistakenly referred to the ferry operator as “MSC Middle Corridor Maritime”, which may have caused confusion with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a leading global container shipping company.
We clarify that:
-
MSC is not involved in the ferry operations between Kuryk and Alat.
-
The correct name of the operator is “MCM (Middle Corridor Maritime)”, a Kazakhstan-registered company that is not affiliated with MSC.
-
MSC has officially denied any connection to this project and has requested that this correction be issued.
We regret the error and have made the necessary correction in the original article.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!