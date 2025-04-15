Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 15 2025

Azerbaijan ranks among top fruit exporters to Kazakhstan amid rising demand

15 April 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan ranks among top fruit exporters to Kazakhstan amid rising demand
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has secured a spot among the top five fruit suppliers to Kazakhstan, as demand for imported fruits continues to surge in the Central Asian nation, Azernews reports. According to Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics and the State Revenue Committee, over ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more