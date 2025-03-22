Azerbaijan’s cocoa imports decline while exports rise significantly in early 2025

22 March 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February 2025, Azerbaijan imported cocoa and cocoa-based products worth $24.89 million, marking a 6.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

At the same time, Azerbaijan exported cocoa and related products worth $2.17 million, representing a 36.9% increase from the previous year.

During this period, cocoa imports made up 0.6% of Azerbaijan’s total imports, while cocoa exports accounted for 0.05% of total exports.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in the first two months of the year reached $8.9 billion, reflecting a 23.2% increase compared to 2024. Exports totaled $4.76 billion, slightly decreasing by 0.3%, whereas imports surged by 69.1% to $4.14 billion.