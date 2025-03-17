Work underway on Horadiz-Aghband railway to boost Middle Corridor capacity
Currently, work is underway on the Horadiz-Aghband railway line.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Ayten Turabova, a leading advisor to the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, at a roundtable discussion on the topic "Azerbaijan - at the intersection of transcontinental mega routes 'East-West' and 'North-South.'"
She emphasized that this railway line holds significant importance.
"This railway will directly connect to the Zangezur corridor, providing our connection to Nakhchivan and Turkiye. The opening of the Zangezur corridor is expected to increase the cargo capacity of the Middle Corridor by 10-12 million tons," A. Turabova noted.
The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route linking Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It offers an alternative to the traditional North-South corridors.
The route starts in China and passes through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye before reaching Europe. The Central Corridor provides a land route connecting eastern Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.
