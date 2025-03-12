Azerbaijan strengthens global partnerships in water management and infrastructure

12 March 2025 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation with international financial institutions and companies to develop its water management and infrastructure, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) A key focus is collaboration with Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, particularly in agricultural water management and the restructuring of farmer and water user associations. Simultaneously, an agreement has been signed with Israel’s Mekorot to modernize water use and management in Azerbaijan, while Germany’s Bioworks is...

