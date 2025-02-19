Azerbaijan sees growth in railway cargo and passenger transport

19 February 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Delving deeper into the cargo movement, the railway system achieved remarkable daily loading operations, which amounted to 19,300 tons heading in the northern direction, signifying strong trade links, 3,200 tons moving westward, and 700 tons being transported southward. Looking at the broader picture, the data from 2024 further underscores the railway's growth trajectory, with Azerbaijan's railway transport handling an impressive total of 18.5 million tons of cargo and servicing 8.53 million passengers throughout the year. This represents a 1.4% increase in cargo transport and a significant 18.7% rise in passenger numbers compared to 2023.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!