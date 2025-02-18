Azerbaijan, Qatar central banks discuss strengthening cooperation

18 February 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The potential for deepening cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Qatar was discussed recently.

Azernews reports that Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, shared this update on his official X account.

During the "Al-Ula for Emerging Market Economies" conference, he met with H.E. Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of the Central Bank of Qatar.

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation and explored ways to strengthen ties, particularly through information and experience exchange.

In conclusion, diplomatic relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan, established on September 14, 1994, have fostered strong political ties, laying the foundation for productive cooperation across various sectors. Key areas such as renewable energy, visa exemptions, parliamentary collaboration, and economic partnerships remain central to the bilateral relationship.

With continued development and joint efforts, the potential for cooperation in new sectors will only grow. Additionally, Qatar’s consistent support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, both bilaterally and in international platforms, further strengthens the bond between the two nations.