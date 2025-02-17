"Women Helpline Service” publishes results for 2024"

17 February 2025 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell-initiated service has supported over 1,500 women throughout the year

The “Women Helpline Service” has released its annual report, reaffirming its commitment to assisting women in difficult life circumstances. In 2024, the service handled 1,623 inquiries, providing immediate psychological support, facilitating individual consultations, and referring cases to relevant authorities when necessary.

The helpline offers psychological, legal, social, and emotional support to women in need, assisting in their rehabilitation and integration into society. The confidentiality of all applicants is strictly maintained and their personal data shared with relevant institutions only with the consent of the individuals concerned. The service closely cooperates with community-based legal clinics, rehabilitation centers, shelters, and NGOs providing legal consultations. Additionally, it offers both short-term and long-term assistance for women and children affected by violence.

Over the past year, the majority of the inquiries sought legal assistance - 495 cases, 472 were related to divorce, 304 involved domestic violence, 267 addressed social welfare concerns, 43 focused on asylum-related matters, and 42 were inquiries about healthcare rights.

Established in 2022 with the initiative and support of Azercell, the “Women Helpline Service” operates in collaboration with the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, and the “Reliable Future” Youth Public Union.

To enhance accessibility, the helpline provides 24/7 professional support through the short number 116111 and through Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

