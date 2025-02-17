Azernews.Az

Monday February 17 2025

CBA Governor reveals key outcomes of current geopolitical situation for Azerbaijan

17 February 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
CBA Governor reveals key outcomes of current geopolitical situation for Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Kazimov also stressed that significant progress has been made in the regulation of Azerbaijan’s financial sector, particularly in the areas of anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance. "We are striving to balance the stimulation of the financial market with adherence to international requirements. As a result of these reforms, Azerbaijan’s banking network—especially correspondent banks in the United States—has expanded significantly," he noted. Thus, the ongoing geopolitical tensions are accelerating changes in Azerbaijan’s economic policies, requiring adaptation to new realities in international payments, financial flow regulation, and the fight against inflation risks.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more