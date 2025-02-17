S&P Global raises Azerbaijan's economic growth forecast
The agency attributes the growth primarily to the active expansion of consumer lending. It also noted that Azerbaijan’s lending trends have historically been closely tied to oil prices. “Although oil producers Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have benefited from the recent dynamics of oil prices, they are facing a decline in oil production. On the positive side, economic growth in non-oil sectors in these countries is exceeding growth in the oil and gas sector. The slowdown in economic growth in Armenia and Georgia is due to a decrease in migrant and capital flows from Russia,” S&P stated.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!