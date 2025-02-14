Turkish Investment Fund and TCCI to sign MoU to boost economic ties in Turkic world
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed today between the Turkish Investment Fund and the Union of Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) to strengthen economic cooperation and accelerate investments in the Turkic world, Azernews reports. The announcement was made by the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanıçbek Ömüraliev, during the "Turkish Investment Fund and the Union of Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry: Information Meeting and B2B for Business Leaders" event in Baku. Ömüraliev emphasized that this agreement will institutionalize partnerships among key economic organizations and provide critical financial support for small and medium-sized businesses, infrastructure projects, and trade initiatives.
