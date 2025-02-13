Turkiye and Azerbaijan offer agroinsurance expertise to Uzbekistan

13 February 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives from Turkiye and Azerbaijan have expressed their willingness to share their agroinsurance expertise with Uzbekistan and collaborate to tackle challenges in this area.

Azernews reports that this was the focus of a meeting between Ahadbek Haydarov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, and officials from Turkiye's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the TARSIM Insurance Fund, and Azerbaijan's Agrarian Insurance Fund.

Attendees included Melih Özbulut from Turkiye's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Engürülü, General Director of the TARSIM Insurance Fund, Bahar Demir Kimyon, Deputy Director for Foreign Relations and Reinsurance of TARSIM, Fuad Sadigov, Head of the Agrarian Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan, and Zaur Aliyev and Shahin Huseynli, employees of the Fund. Officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan also participated.

The meeting centered around developing Uzbekistan's agroinsurance system, emphasizing its importance in the face of global climate change’s impact on agriculture. The ongoing efforts in Uzbekistan to adopt the "Law on Agricultural Risk Insurance" and the development of related regulatory acts were also reviewed.

The discussion also covered the stages following the law's adoption, including the training of qualified personnel and addressing potential implementation challenges. The Turkish side agreed to assist in preparing the necessary workforce and holding training seminars for specialists.

At the conclusion of the meeting, all parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in agroinsurance and providing mutual support for advancing related initiatives.