Baku hosts presentation of Turk Investment Fund's financing rules

12 February 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

This week in Baku, the Turk Investment Fund, established in 2023, will present its financing mechanisms, Azernews reports, citing the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK).

For the first time, the financing rules and project criteria adopted by the Fund will be officially presented during an informational meeting for business leaders organized by the Turk Investment Fund and the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI).

In addition, the event will feature extensive presentations on business and investment opportunities in Turkic states, particularly in Azerbaijan, and B2B meetings will also be organized.

It should be noted that for 2025, the leadership of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has been transferred to Azerbaijan, with ASK representing the country in TCCI.

The primary goal of the Turk Investment Fund is to contribute to the development of economic and trade relations among Turkic states. The Fund's charter capital amounts to $500 million.

It is worth recalling that the "Agreement on the Establishment of the Turk Investment Fund" was signed on March 16, 2023, in Ankara during the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The Fund has been fully operational since 2024.

Azerbaijan is represented on the Board of Governors of the Turk Investment Fund by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.