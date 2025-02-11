Human Development Forum kicks off

11 February 2025 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Human Development Forum has officially begun in Baku, organized in partnership with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and supported by Pasha Holding, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by key figures, including Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population; Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding LLC; Vusal Shikhaliyev, Sector Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan; Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency; as well as several deputies of the Milli Majlis and other notable guests.

The forum brings together human resources experts, entrepreneurs, and professionals from education and development fields.

It aims to address future labor market skills, the evolving demands of the workforce, and solutions to meet these challenges.