Coca-Cola’s new factory in Ismayilli is testament to long-term investment in Azerbaijan

7 February 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Coca-Cola is gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary in Azerbaijan in 2025, marking a significant milestone in its long-standing presence in the country, Azernews reports, citing the CEO of Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC, Rəna Məmmədova, as she said in an interview with local media.

The CEO revealed that the company is preparing to commemorate this important occasion next year.

Məmmədova highlighted that the construction of a new factory in Ismayilli is a testament to Coca-Cola’s long-term investment commitment to Azerbaijan. The new facility, she explained, will not only create new jobs but will also have a positive impact on the region's socio-economic development and the related value chains in other industries.

"This factory will not just create new job opportunities, but it will also increase local production capacity. Our decision to invest in a new plant is a reaffirmation of our strong confidence in the country’s robust economy and favorable investment climate. It demonstrates that Azerbaijan provides a sustainable economic environment for both local and foreign investors," she said.

The CEO also pointed out that the investment in the new factory amounts to ₼ 68 million ($40 million). The new production facility, covering an area of 15 hectares, will meet international quality and safety standards. The plant will provide jobs for over 100 local residents and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 165 million liters. Brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite will be manufactured at the new facility.

"The plant is primarily designed to meet domestic market demand. I am confident that the start of operations at this new plant will provide more business opportunities for local suppliers, increase tax revenues for the state budget, and strengthen local infrastructure," said Məmmədova.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola plans to open a second production facility in Azerbaijan in 2025, as part of its ongoing development strategy.