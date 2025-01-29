Azernews.Az

Thursday January 30 2025

Azerbaijan's persimmon exports shine despite decline

29 January 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's persimmon exports shine despite decline
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Despite the declines, the exports of persimmon outshined in Azerbaijan’s total exports in 2024.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more