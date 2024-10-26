Azerbaijan's Economy minister to participate in OTS meeting in Turkiye

26 October 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov will participate in the first meeting of the ministers of science, technology, industry, and innovation of the Turkic States Organization (TSO), Azernews reports, citing the post shared by minister on his official X account.

"We intend to explore new opportunities to strengthen our joint activities," the post

🇹🇷 #Türkiyə-yə işgüzar səfərimiz çərçivəsində dost ölkələrdən olan həmkarlarımızla Türk Dövlətləri Təşkilatının elm, texnologiya, #sənaye və #innovasiya nazirlərinin 1-ci iclasında iştirak edəcəyik. Birgə fəaliyyətimizi gücləndirmək üçün yeni imkanları dəyərləndirmək… pic.twitter.com/YAOTaolK9q — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) October 26, 2024

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper