Azerbaijan, Vietnam aim to deepen mutual cooperation

25 October 2024 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

During the BRICS summit held in Kazan, a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, reaffirmed the commitment to deepen the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the material published by the online newspaper of the Vietnamese government.

"The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed their determination to deepen traditional friendship and cooperation by strengthening the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic, trade, scientific, and technological cooperation, as well as expanding collaboration in oil and gas, agriculture, tourism, and interregional interaction," the article stated.

It should be noted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, participated in the XVI BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 23-24, in the "Outreach"/"BRICS+" format.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz