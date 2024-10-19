Araz Hydroelectric Plant set for reconstruction under New Development Plan

19 October 2024 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Araz Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) will be reconstructed as part of the “State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027,” according to Tural Murtuzaliyev, Deputy Head of the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

A tender has been announced for the design of the reconstruction, with work expected to begin soon.

Originally built in 1970 under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, the Araz HPP has a generating capacity of 22 megawatts. The Araz Reservoir can hold 1.2 billion cubic meters of water, with the ability to reach 1.3 billion in emergency situations.

For over 50 years, the plant has been crucial in supplying electricityff to Nakhchivan, especially during periods of energy shortages. Its 55th anniversary will be celebrated next year as it continues to play a key role in the region’s energy infrastructure.

