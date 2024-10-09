Building consumer confidence: Impact of 'Halal' Certificate on products and services

9 October 2024 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The "Halal" certificate will build consumer confidence in halal products and services, Azernews reports.

The "AZSTANDART Halal" Certification Body of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, operating under the State Service of Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control of the Ministry of Economy, has been accredited by the Halal Accreditation Body of the Republic of Turkiye (HAK). As a result, AZSTANDART has obtained the right to issue the "Halal" certificate, which meets the requirements of international accreditation.

The primary purpose of issuing the "Halal" certificate is to establish conditions for the application and use of relevant rules in manufactured products, services, and management systems. This aims to satisfy consumer demands and expectations for halal products, build trust in these products, and stimulate the circulation of halal goods.

Note: As of 2022, the membership of the Azerbaijan Republic in the Organization of Standardization and Metrology of Islamic Countries (SMIIC) has been secured. AZSTANDART is represented in 17 technical committees of SMIIC. To date, AZSTANDART has adopted six new state standards based on SMIIC standards related to halal products and services. Twenty-three employees have participated in training organized by SMIIC, the Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK), the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE), and other reputable institutions, obtaining halal certification and ISO 22000:2018. They have also received internationally recognized chief auditor certificates for the international standard "Food Safety Management System."

---

