AZAL and Ethiopian Airlines announce partnership agreement

8 October 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, is expanding international travel opportunities for its passengers through a collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines.

Under the partnership agreement between the two airlines, passengers now have access to additional routes and convenient transfers. This cooperation also allows for the issuance of a single ticket for flights on both airlines, along with end-to-end baggage check-in services.

This agreement marks an important step in providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for the customersof both air carriers. Thus, the collaboration simplifies travel logistics by eliminating the need for re-checking baggage during transfers. Passengers can now enjoy smooth transfers through hubs in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as the Indian subcontinent,which facilitates the organization of international trips.

Partnering with Ethiopian Airlines further strengthens AZAL's international presence. The airline continues to collaborate with other carriers to provide more affordable and convenient travel for its passengers.

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, plays a pivotal role in this collaboration. Its extensive network covers most COP29 member countries across the African continent.

