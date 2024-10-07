Azerbaijan Trade Forum focuses on opportunities and challenges for SMEs in green economy

7 October 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Trade Forum on "Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for Small and Medium Businesses" is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

In his speech at the forum, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy, stated that he has taken a global initiative to increase the role of SMEs in the "green economy" and combat climate change.

"The implementation of 'green business' processes by SMEs plays an important role in enhancing their competitiveness in foreign markets and attracting foreign investments. Within the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Standards Subgroup of the Commission for Business Environment and International Ratings, we are collaborating with sector representatives to promote 'green business.' One of our short-term goals is to develop 'green business' and ESG standards as a first experience at both the local and international levels," he said.

