Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign agreement to abolish double taxation

25 September 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, the "Agreement between Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic on the elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion concerning income taxes" was signed, with the document expected to enter into force on January 1, 2025, Azernews reports.

Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov made this announcement at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum held in Baku, stating, "This agreement will further improve the business environment between the countries."

He further noted that the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia took place today, where the parties agreed to strengthen their efforts across various fields to elevate their economic collaboration, emphasizing that "we have all the necessary conditions for this."

