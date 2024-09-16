Azerbaijan eyes investment in Pakistan's oil, gas, and space sectors

16 September 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan's oil and gas sector, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Samad Bashirli, made this announcement at the Azerbaijan-Pakistan business forum held in Baku.

Bashirli noted the potential for joint ventures between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in both the oil and non-oil sectors, as well as in the space industry, which projects could demonstrate high investment potential.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fields of transport, hydrometeorology, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

"We are also exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan's oil and gas sector and resource development related to precious metals. The energy sector remains a focus, and both countries are discussing ways to further their partnership," Bashirli added.

