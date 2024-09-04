Revamp of aging substations in Nakhchivan to boost power supply efficiency

4 September 2024 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, substations dating back to the 1960s are undergoing a major overhaul, Azernews reports, citing the State Energy Service of the Autonomous Republic.

The design and reconstruction of the 110/35/10 kilovolt "Cheshemabasar" and "Sadarak" substations are underway. Additionally, reconstruction is ongoing for the 35/10 kilovolt "Sadarak," "Nazarabad," and "Ebragunus" substations.

To support these efforts, more than 4 out of 6 planned 300 kV/h power transformers have been delivered, purchased through state procurement. A contract for the design work has been awarded to "Impuls Group" LLC, the successful bidder in an open tender.

Land for the new substations has been designated, topographical and engineering geological surveys have been completed, and samples have been sent to a laboratory in Baku for analysis.

These upgrades are essential for modernizing electric substations that have been serving over 10,000 subscribers since the late 20th century. The project aims to enhance the efficiency, stability, and quality of electricity delivery over long distances and to residential areas.

