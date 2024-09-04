Zar SHP to contribute to region's green energy potential

4 September 2024 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The "Zar" Small Hydropower Plant (SHP) will significantly enhance the region's green energy potential.

Azernews reports that this was stated during a media tour organized in the Kalbajar district, where journalists were introduced to the 4.3 MW "Zar" SHP built on the Zar River by "Azərenerji" OJSC.

The media representatives were familiarised with the conditions created at the SHP and provided with detailed information about the plant.

It is noteworthy that on September 2, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small Hydropower Plant in the Kalbajar district and inaugurated the 4.1 MW "Toghanali" SHP, newly built in the Goygol district, via the SCADA system.

